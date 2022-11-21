Main Street Research LLC Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.7% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $769,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 85,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Charles Schwab by 10.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 97,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.89. 86,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

