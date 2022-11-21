Main Street Research LLC Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253,364 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 464.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nucor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Nucor Trading Up 3.9 %

NUE stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,590. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.47.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

