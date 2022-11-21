Main Street Research LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,729,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a market cap of $270.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

