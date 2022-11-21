Main Street Research LLC Sells 411 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,120 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.7 %

NIKE stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.66. 150,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,548,126. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $177.75. The firm has a market cap of $162.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

