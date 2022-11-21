Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 38,413 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.0% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $49,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 22.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 137.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 52,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.58. 118,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227,311. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $305.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,631 shares of company stock worth $18,273,483 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.15.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

