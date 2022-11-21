Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $103.33 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,315 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 4.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $103,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,764. The company has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.77. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

