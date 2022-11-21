Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 640,433 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 640,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $60,457,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.5% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.22. 2,002,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,220,803. The firm has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

