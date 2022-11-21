Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,366 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,366 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $25,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Ecolab

NYSE ECL traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $148.89. 20,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

