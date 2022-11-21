Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 34,293 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,293 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 3.1% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Moody’s worth $74,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.27. 6,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.58. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.73.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.