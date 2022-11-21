Martin Currie Ltd. Reduces Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. ResMed makes up approximately 3.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.27% of ResMed worth $81,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in ResMed by 58.7% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 81.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.12. 328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.52. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.77.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,986,201. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

