Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 2,274 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,369 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 2.4% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $63,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.05.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.66. 3,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $327.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

