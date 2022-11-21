Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,406. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

