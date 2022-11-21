Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.25 and last traded at $63.25. Approximately 2,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,679,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

