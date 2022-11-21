McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Raised by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $800,336,000 after acquiring an additional 398,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

MCD stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

