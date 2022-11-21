McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $46,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.
In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
