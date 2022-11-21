Meta Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 57,769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the typical volume of 12,042 call options.

Meta Materials Stock Up 30.7 %

Shares of Meta Materials stock traded up 0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 2.17. 569,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,404,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.13. Meta Materials has a fifty-two week low of 0.63 and a fifty-two week high of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $784.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 327,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

