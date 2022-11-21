Metawar Price Hits $0.0010 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $209.81 million and approximately $4.07 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.93 or 0.08438091 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00453637 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.86 or 0.27832497 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00110105 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

