MetisDAO Price Hits $16.57 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $16.57 or 0.00104761 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $73.00 million and $4.28 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,820.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010885 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00039744 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00021583 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00229857 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.53157119 USD and is down -8.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $3,751,786.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

