MiL.k (MLK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.12 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001669 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $57.36 million and $3.12 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002551 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.31 or 0.08860609 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00474015 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.53 or 0.29076499 BTC.
About MiL.k
MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.
Buying and Selling MiL.k
