MiL.k (MLK) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, MiL.k has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $57.40 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.08279529 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00458566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.28134876 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

