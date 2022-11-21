Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HIE opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.46.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
