Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIE opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

