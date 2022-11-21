Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) PT Lowered to $18.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MNMD. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 50.50.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNMD traded down 0.07 on Monday, reaching 2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,488. The company has a market cap of $99.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.62. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 2.35 and a 12-month high of 33.45.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.58 by 0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.