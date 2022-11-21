MinePlex (PLEX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. MinePlex has a total market cap of $40.05 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,950,029 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

