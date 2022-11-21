Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.38. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

