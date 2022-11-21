Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.38. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $15.27.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
