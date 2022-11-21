MOBLAND (SYNR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $68,430.66 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

