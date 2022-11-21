Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.8% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 175.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.21. 13,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

