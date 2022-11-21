MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley now has a $215.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $368.00. MongoDB traded as low as $148.79 and last traded at $149.65. 11,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,630,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.88.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.90.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 12.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.