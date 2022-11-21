Moonbeam Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00002050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $147.31 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00075196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00056888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022922 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,043,996,647 coins and its circulating supply is 453,797,211 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

