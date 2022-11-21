Morgan Stanley Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $60.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HP. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

HP stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,080. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 971.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

