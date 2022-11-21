Morgan Stanley Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $20.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.56% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.96.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 613,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,368,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,110,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

