Morgan Stanley Trims Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Target Price to $436.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $441.00 to $436.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.89.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $361.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.01. The company has a market cap of $343.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

