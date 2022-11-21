Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for 2.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,465,000 after acquiring an additional 760,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,733,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mplx by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,798,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after acquiring an additional 529,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.47. 14,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,056. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

