MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.15. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 2,881 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MSP Recovery in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

In other MSP Recovery news, COO Ricardo Rivera acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Ricardo Rivera acquired 21,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,000.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Frank Carlos Quesada acquired 40,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,483.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSP Recovery by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 760,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 271,681 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSP Recovery by 163.4% in the third quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 643,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 399,324 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSP Recovery by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 189,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.