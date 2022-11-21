Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $44.45. 5,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,780,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

