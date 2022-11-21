Muzinich & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance makes up about 2.8% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCSF. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 196.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 76,677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.7% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 54.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 429,639 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,857. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $865.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.82%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

