My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Cap of $922,678.79 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $922,678.79 and $819,336.57 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.56 or 0.01638321 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011939 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037826 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.06 or 0.01672139 BTC.

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

