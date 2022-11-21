National Bankshares Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$47.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB cut their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.17.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of Boralex stock traded down C$0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching C$35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$51.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.82.

Insider Activity at Boralex

About Boralex

In other news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Stories

