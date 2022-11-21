Nblh (NBLH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,586.62

Nblh (NBLH) traded down 36.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Nblh has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $12,586.62 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nblh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nblh has traded down 92.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.26 or 0.08279154 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00465471 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.12 or 0.28530213 BTC.

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh was first traded on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00053933 USD and is down -32.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,672.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

