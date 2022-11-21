New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $29.08

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $27.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 3,851 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

