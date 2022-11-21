New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $29.08

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $27.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 3,851 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 5.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
