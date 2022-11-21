NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,636. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.