Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Cut to C$13.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.90.

OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

