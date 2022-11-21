Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 686517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Specifically, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,852,421.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,120 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Nikola Trading Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,978,000 after buying an additional 1,931,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after buying an additional 992,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,902,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 363,029 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,296,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 371,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

