Nixon Capital LLC Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 7.6% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 240,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 348,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 128,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 74,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

