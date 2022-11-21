Nixon Capital LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises about 3.9% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth $239,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth $6,071,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Garmin by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 75.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Garmin Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

GRMN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,183. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $145.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.