Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.03. 2,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

