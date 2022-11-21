Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51,394 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $414,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $520.42 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.91 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

