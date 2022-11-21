Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

