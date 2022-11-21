NWTN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NWTN)

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,296 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 266% compared to the average volume of 1,718 call options.

NWTN Trading Up 22.6 %

NASDAQ NWTN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.23. 96,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,156. NWTN has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology.

