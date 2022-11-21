Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0439

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $220.83 million and $20.92 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.71 or 0.06934722 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00032841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022695 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001471 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04354229 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $19,945,781.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

