Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) were down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.33 and last traded at $67.42. Approximately 121,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,063,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.